QANplatform Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $105.00 (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. QANplatform has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $105.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QANplatform has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QANplatform coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.57 or 0.00617174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00078474 BTC.

QANplatform Coin Profile

QARK is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com . QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

Buying and Selling QANplatform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

