Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will report sales of $94.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.60 million. Vicor reported sales of $70.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year sales of $389.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $391.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $485.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,885 shares of company stock valued at $349,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.01. 128,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,194. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.22. Vicor has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

