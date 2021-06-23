Brokerages Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.11 Million

Equities analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce $137.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.20 million and the highest is $139.84 million. FB Financial reported sales of $136.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $553.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.23 million to $563.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $540.34 million, with estimates ranging from $493.02 million to $573.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.09 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. 195,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,013. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.21. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FB Financial by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.