TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to announce $36.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.20 million and the highest is $36.99 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $44.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $148.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $151.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $149.09 million, with estimates ranging from $148.28 million to $149.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of TRTX traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 288,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 403.01, a current ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -57.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.