Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will post $24.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $17.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $97.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $107.20 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $109.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. 94,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.70. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42,995 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 404,732 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 160,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,631,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 95,371 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.