AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001133 BTC on exchanges. AntiMatter has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $728,170.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 153,296,350 coins and its circulating supply is 10,720,635 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

