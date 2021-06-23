Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.51. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

