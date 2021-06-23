Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,074. The company has a market capitalization of $141.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $89.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.62 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $128,023.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,187,893.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 299,970 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $947,905.20. Insiders sold 2,104,632 shares of company stock worth $7,001,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

