iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CVD)

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of CVD traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.77. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a twelve month low of C$16.64 and a twelve month high of C$19.08.

