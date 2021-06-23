Unibright Market Cap Reaches $159.61 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003166 BTC on exchanges. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $159.61 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unibright has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

