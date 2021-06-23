Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.49 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post sales of $81.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.76 million and the lowest is $81.30 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $76.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $341.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $338.32 million to $345.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $395.00 million, with estimates ranging from $377.49 million to $406.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRHC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Shares of TRHC stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 243,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,927. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $407,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,277,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

