Brokerages Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $534.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce sales of $534.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $526.80 million and the highest is $546.80 million. Acushnet posted sales of $300.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GOLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

GOLF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.53. 254,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

