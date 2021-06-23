Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce $37.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.26 million to $37.80 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $155.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.86 million to $155.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $153.09 million, with estimates ranging from $146.48 million to $159.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%.

KINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

KINS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 81,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,481. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.33%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

