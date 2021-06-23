BZEdge (BZE) Tops One Day Volume of $65.00

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $984,897.71 and $65.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BZEdge has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BZEdge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00046690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00110530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00172236 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,467.70 or 1.00478786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002764 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BZEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BZEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BZEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.