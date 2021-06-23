Terra Virtua Kolect Market Capitalization Hits $20.85 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $20.85 million and $3.91 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.14 or 0.00615395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00078191 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

TVK is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

