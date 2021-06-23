Verge Reaches Market Cap of $361.28 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Verge has a market capitalization of $361.28 million and approximately $21.95 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.00382142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,462,108,444 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

