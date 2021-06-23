Analysts Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post sales of $34.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.80 million and the lowest is $33.40 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $29.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $144.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $148.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $153.33 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $160.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,403. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $207.54 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.19 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,898 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,374 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.