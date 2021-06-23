$33.14 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will post sales of $33.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.48 million. Iteris posted sales of $28.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $137.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.79 million to $141.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $161.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%.

ITI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,292.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Iteris by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Iteris by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,993. The stock has a market cap of $284.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

