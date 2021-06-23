Stacey M. Stevens Sells 17,735 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. 163,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,148. The firm has a market cap of $424.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. iCAD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after buying an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iCAD by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 103,819 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in iCAD by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iCAD by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iCAD by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

