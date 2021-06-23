Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Sells 1,424 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $170,936.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GSHD stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.93. The stock had a trading volume of 225,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,401. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.