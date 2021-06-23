Charles A. Deignan Sells 2,938 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CFO Charles A. Deignan sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $12,839.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,118.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. 5,952,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,694. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $309.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.