Insider Buying: Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. 32,836,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,418,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249,748 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Transocean by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330,158 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $33,122,000 after acquiring an additional 853,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $18,448,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Transocean by 11.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,889,590 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 831,842 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

