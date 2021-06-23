Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $113.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.40.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $637,033. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

WYNN traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,927. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.17. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

