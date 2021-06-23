Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $40.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several analysts recently commented on KRUS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

KRUS traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. 19,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,153. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $330.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 65.41% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

