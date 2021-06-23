Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $312.00 Average PT from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $283.67. 900,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.90. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,046 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,627. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 287,341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.