Stellar Price Tops $0.25 (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000753 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $5.89 billion and approximately $625.45 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00111201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00172760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,090 coins and its circulating supply is 23,189,089,197 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

