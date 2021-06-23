Blank Wallet Trading 16.8% Lower This Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001885 BTC on exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $12.32 million and $1.29 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00111201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00172760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,449.38 or 0.99253948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

