Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Max P. Watson Sells 5,000 Shares

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.24. The stock had a trading volume of 172,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,669. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.79 and a 52-week high of $175.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,029,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after acquiring an additional 230,535 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,397 shares during the period.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.
Group 1 Automotive Company Profile
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.
