Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Max P. Watson Sells 5,000 Shares

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.24. The stock had a trading volume of 172,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,669. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.79 and a 52-week high of $175.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,029,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after acquiring an additional 230,535 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,397 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

