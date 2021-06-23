Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells 31,546 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $7,801,641.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,050,913.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $7,313,940.10.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88.

On Friday, March 26th, Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total value of $22,907,000.00.

SNOW stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,958. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.19. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion and a PE ratio of -65.53.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

