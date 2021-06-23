Christine Flores Sells 32,169 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 32,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,278,530.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Christine Flores sold 14,713 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $913,824.43.

On Friday, May 21st, Christine Flores sold 19,227 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $1,177,461.48.

On Monday, March 29th, Christine Flores sold 26,669 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $1,829,493.40.

Shares of PINS traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,312,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,835,710. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,246.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

