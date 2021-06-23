Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.90. 1,018,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,756. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

