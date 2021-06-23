FaraLand Hits 1-Day Volume of $260,728.00 (FARA)

FaraLand (CURRENCY:FARA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. FaraLand has a market cap of $1.00 million and $260,728.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FaraLand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FaraLand has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00046690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00110530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00172236 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,467.70 or 1.00478786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002764 BTC.

About FaraLand

FaraLand’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,694,650 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io

