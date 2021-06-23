Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to announce $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.54. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PNFP. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

