Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 8

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Northern Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Northern Venture Trust stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 72.50 ($0.95). The company had a trading volume of 9,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,918. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.50. The firm has a market cap of £115.17 million and a P/E ratio of 9.25. Northern Venture Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72.50 ($0.95).
Northern Venture Trust Company Profile
