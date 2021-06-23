Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 8

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Northern Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Northern Venture Trust stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 72.50 ($0.95). The company had a trading volume of 9,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,918. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.50. The firm has a market cap of £115.17 million and a P/E ratio of 9.25. Northern Venture Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

Northern Venture Trust Company Profile

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between Â£2 million ($3.1 million) and Â£10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between Â£10 million ($15.59 million) and Â£30 million ($46.77 million).

