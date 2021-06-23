CoinFi (COFI) Market Capitalization Tops $502,819.33

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. CoinFi has a total market cap of $502,819.33 and $144,920.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.23 or 0.00609697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00078018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00039634 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

