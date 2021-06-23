Analysts Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.67. PTC posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of PTC by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.71. 362,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. PTC has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $149.50.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.