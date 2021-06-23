Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce sales of $9.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the lowest is $5.26 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 million to $50.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $54.26 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $68.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock worth $562,911 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 126,731 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,970,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,281,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 201,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,065. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -10.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

