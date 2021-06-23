Ubex (UBEX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $498,635.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Ubex has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $498,635.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00138432 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000910 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

