Analysts Set American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Target Price at $119.50

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

AFG stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.33. The company had a trading volume of 298,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.42. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $14.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,509 shares of company stock valued at $26,851,585. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Financial Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

