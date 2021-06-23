Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWN traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 139,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,696. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

