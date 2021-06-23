The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,470.17 ($71.47).

BKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider William Jackson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, with a total value of £45,900 ($59,968.64). Also, insider Rachel Downey purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, with a total value of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27).

LON:BKG traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,622 ($60.39). 264,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of £137.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,902 ($64.04).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

