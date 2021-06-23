SuperFarm 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.03 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. SuperFarm has a market cap of $36.62 million and $4.03 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008247 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GaiaDAO (GAIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

