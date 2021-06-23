Ultra Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.14 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $123.99 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001314 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,370.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $466.57 or 0.01398137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00382158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00050833 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011994 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003382 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

