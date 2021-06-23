Color Platform (CLR) Hits Market Cap of $679,213.80

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Color Platform has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $679,213.80 and $1,548.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,370.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.57 or 0.01398137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00382158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00050833 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003382 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars.

