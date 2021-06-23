iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) Announces Dividend of $0.46

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

XMI stock traded down C$0.27 on Wednesday, hitting C$35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.33. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$33.24 and a 1 year high of C$36.35.

