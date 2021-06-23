CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.63

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 2854045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytoDyn from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that CytoDyn Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)

CytoDyn Inc operates as a late-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. Its Leronlimab is in a class of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies designed to address unmet medical needs in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), cancer, immunology, and novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

