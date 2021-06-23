Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.16

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 27571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNHBY. Barclays raised Dnb Asa to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dnb Asa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

