Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $30.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWEN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. 548,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,293. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.329 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

