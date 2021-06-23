Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.11 Million

Equities analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to post $205.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.66 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $65.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $828.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $834.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $884.05 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $912.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. 344,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,211. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,000. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 432,794 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

