Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE: WMC):
6/22/2021 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
6/18/2021 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
6/11/2021 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.
6/9/2021 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
6/3/2021 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
5/12/2021 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of WMC stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 1,891,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,148. The company has a market cap of $203.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a current ratio of 1,242.58. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.19.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
