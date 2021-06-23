Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE: WMC):

6/22/2021 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

6/18/2021 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

6/11/2021 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

6/9/2021 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

6/3/2021 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

5/12/2021 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Shares of WMC stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 1,891,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,148. The company has a market cap of $203.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a current ratio of 1,242.58. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 428,535 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 125,399 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 118,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 638.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 102,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.